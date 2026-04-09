A constable in Chhattisgarh has been line-attached after a dance reel in police uniform went viral. Devanand Kaivartya was shifted to reserve centre following inquiry ordered by SSP Rajnesh Singh. Police said the act violated discipline and did not match uniform dignity. Officials warned social media content in uniform will be strictly dealt with.

A dance video recorded in police uniform has led to official action in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh. A constable was removed from active field duty after his reel went viral on social media. The video showed Constable Devanand Kaivartya, posted at Masturi police station, dancing with his wife to the Sambalpuri song 'Hai Rani, Hello Rani'. The clip quickly spread online and drew mixed reactions.

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Constable moved to reserve centre

After the video surfaced, Bilaspur police took action. Kaivartya was 'line-attached', meaning he was shifted out of field duties and sent to the reserve centre in Bilaspur.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh ordered an inquiry into the matter, according to a report by the Times of India. The probe found that the act did not follow departmental discipline and professional standards.

Police stress on uniform discipline

Speaking on the issue, Singh said the police uniform carries honour and responsibility. He explained that when a person is in uniform, it suggests they are on duty and must act accordingly.

He added that making such reels in uniform was not appropriate. “We are part of a disciplined force and must maintain high standards,” he said.

Officials also noted that while some videos in uniform may be acceptable if they are motivational or relevant, this particular reel did not match the expected tone and seriousness, the TOI report added.

Concerns over rising trend

Police said the constable had made videos earlier too, but those had not raised objections. However, this video was seen as crossing a line.

According to officials, such content can affect the public image of the police and reduce the seriousness expected during law-and-order duties.

Singh also warned that the growing trend of making social media reels in uniform is a concern. He said strict action will be taken in similar cases in future.

However, some social media users supported the constable, saying that there was nothing wrong in making videos in uniform, highlighting that even army officials dance in uniform. Some even questioned, strict actions should rather be taken against criminal activities and not such minor issues.