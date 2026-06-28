Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a flyover on Sultanwind Link Road in Amritsar to ease traffic for lakhs of daily visitors. Completed under budget, the project is part of the state's broader focus on infrastructure and public welfare.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday inaugurated a two-lane flyover on Sultanwind Link Road in Amritsar and said the project would significantly ease traffic congestion in the holy city while highlighting the state government's focus on infrastructure and public welfare.

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Addressing a press conference after the inauguration, Mann said the overbridge would benefit the lakhs of devotees and tourists who visit Amritsar every day. "Today, in the holy city of Sri Amritsar Sahib, I have come to inaugurate the overbridge coming from Sultanwind Link Road. Approximately 1.5 to 2 lakh pilgrims visit the city daily for darshan at Darbar Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Wagah Border, Durgiana Mandir and Bhagwan Valmiki's birthplace. There used to be long traffic jams here, but this overbridge will end that problem," he said.

Project Details and Cost Savings

The Chief Minister said the project, initially estimated to cost Rs 34.20 crore, was completed for Rs 22.68 crore, resulting in substantial savings. "The money that has been saved will be used for other public welfare works," he added.

According to Mann, the project has a total length of 985 metres, including approach roads, while the flyover itself measures 725 metres in length and 14 metres in width. He said the eco-friendly project includes an RCC rainwater drain and a rainwater harvesting system for groundwater recharge.

State-wide Development Initiatives

Highlighting his government's development initiatives, Mann said road construction was progressing rapidly across Punjab. He said nearly 3,100 village playgrounds would be ready by July 15, around 3,000 gyms would soon be dedicated to the public, and 400 more Mohalla Clinics were ready for inauguration, taking the total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state to nearly 1,000.

CM on Political Controversy

On the controversy surrounding a viral video, Mann accused opposition parties of politicising the issue. "They should look into this. They are turning a fake, forged video into a religious issue. I think Akali Dal, BJP and Congress have all come together on one front. They have nothing else to speak about," he said. (ANI)