Security has been stepped up across Delhi for Independence Day, with police intensifying patrolling, vehicle checks, and surveillance. A multi-layered security system is in place, and officers are on the ground to identify suspicious individuals and vehicles.

Security has been stepped up across the national capital ahead of Independence Day, with Delhi Police intensifying patrolling, vehicle checks and surveillance to prevent any unlikely incident during the August 15 celebrations. Police personnel across districts have been deployed on the streets, while additional pickets and checkpoints have been established at several locations. Officers said the focus is on identifying suspicious persons and vehicles, keeping a close watch on criminal elements and ensuring heightened security with Independence Day in sight.

South Delhi Security Measures

Delhi Police DCP South Anant Mittal said officers of all ranks were out on the ground as part of the heightened security arrangements. He said pickets had been established at various locations in South Delhi and checks were being conducted to identify suspicious individuals and vehicles. "Officers of all ranks are out on the ground patrolling, given the heightened sensitivity surrounding August 15th," Mittal said, adding that the checking operation was being carried out with a strong focus on security ahead of Independence Day.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Southern Range, Vijay Kumar said more than 1,600 police personnel, including women personnel, had been deployed in the southern zone. Around 60 pickets, including border, major and minor pickets, have been set up in the area. He said integrated checking was being carried out at major pickets, with traffic police working alongside PCR and local police personnel.

Police teams are checking four-wheelers and two-wheelers and also conducting checks in parking areas. "The main focus is on the criminal elements, the bad characters. We do check them; we check abundant vehicles and parking areas," Kumar added.

Multi-Layered Security System

The security arrangements also include intensified patrolling and inspections by senior police officers. Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said Station House Officers and senior officers would patrol their respective areas and conduct inspections, while picket checks had been intensified. "Comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place. We have a multi-layered security system," Verma said.

East Delhi on High Alert

In East Delhi, DCP Rajeev Kumar said all officers and personnel were on the streets as part of the Independence Day security preparations. Intensive checking is being carried out, and action is being taken against anti-social elements, he said.

Drone Surveillance in Place

Police are also using drones for surveillance, particularly to maintain an aerial watch over areas where large gatherings or increased movement are expected.

The intensified security comes as Delhi prepares for Independence Day celebrations, when several parts of the capital witness increased movement of people, vehicles and security personnel. Police have therefore increased ground-level surveillance and checking to ensure that suspicious activity is detected at an early stage.

The multi-layered arrangements involve local police, traffic personnel and other security teams working together at checkpoints and sensitive locations.

Border areas and major entry and exit points are also being closely monitored as part of the security exercise.

With August 15 approaching, Delhi Police officials said the focus would remain on preventive security, regular patrolling and quick action against any suspicious activity to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations across the capital. (ANI)