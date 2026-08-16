Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh said paper leaks are an old issue and praised the govt for accepting student demands, but decried abusive slogans against PM Modi. He also questioned Parliament disruptions and delays in the delimitation process.

'Paper leaks a decades-old issue, govt showed sensitivity'

Noting that the issue of paper leaks was not new but has been there for decades, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has said that everyone recognised the pain behind the protests in the national capital last month and the government showed sensitivity and accepted the demands. In an interview with ANI, Harivansh said that students should consider the need for systemic reforms in governance across the states. He expressed concern over the abusive language in Delhi by a few protestors during the protest against the NEET-UG paper leak and said abusive slogans and things said about Prime Minister Narendra Modi "bodes ill for our country".

"This issue of paper leaks has been going on for 25, 30, or even 40 years. A government in Uttar Pradesh fell because it tried to stop cheating in exams. The current Defence Minister was a minister there at the time... Why is it that a committee under the Prime Minister's leadership has been formed to address the root cause only now? Why wasn't this done back in the 1960s, when the systemic flaws were already becoming apparent?... I urge students to look beyond just education and consider the need for similar systemic reforms in governance across the states," he said "Everyone recognised the pain behind the student movement, and I must commend the government for its sensitivity. They immediately accepted all the demands, for which I am grateful... However, one aspect of that movement caused me deep anguish as an Indian. The slogans, the abusive language, and the things said about the Prime Minister. Such conduct bodes ill for our country," he added.

'How long can you postpone delimitation?'

Answering a query related to the delimitation, he said it was an exercise mandated by the Constitution and asked how long it can be postponed. "... If you speak of upholding the Constitution, note that the delimitation process mandated by it has been postponed twice. Either come together to introduce a new constitutional provision regarding delimitation and decide collectively. Otherwise, how long will you keep postponing what is enshrined in the Constitution?... I am a proponent of the Constitution... You cannot simply keep deferring something that is part of the Constitution and glorify such indecisiveness," he said. The delimitation bill linked to women's reservation was defeated in Parliament in the budget session.

'World amazed at India's progress since 2014'

Answering another query, Harivansh said that the country has made rapid progress over the past decade. "If certain major nations do not want India to progress, there are only two reasons for it. There has been rapid economic growth since 2014, which is not child's play... The rest of the world is amazed at the pace of India's progress since 2014. Look at the transformation in our infrastructure and our economic growth--all achieved despite two major global crises..."

Questions opposition's role

He wondered if the opposition was effectively playing its role to hold the government accountable. "If the government fails to deliver on its promises, whose responsibility is it to hold it accountable in the eyes of the people? It is the opposition's responsibility; is the opposition fulfilling that role effectively?" he asked.

'Attempt to undermine parliamentary democracy'

Harivansh expressed deep disappointment over the repeated disruptions in the monsoon session of Parliament, during which the opposition parties resorted to constant sloganeering over their demands. He said that while there is constant invoking of the Constitution and copies of it being carried around, "what is the nature of our actual conduct". Twelve bills were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament amid opposition protests. While there was brief debate on bills in the Rajya Sabha, the bills were mostly passed without any debate in the Lok Sabha amid the din by the opposition parties over their demands.

"While official data indicates the volume of work accomplished--or the lack thereof--the situation represents an attempt to undermine the credibility of Parliamentary democracy, render it ineffective and untrustworthy, and sow seeds of doubt among the public and society regarding their elected representatives. It is an attempt to dismantle parliamentary democracy itself," he said.

'Speaking as a concerned citizen'

Harivansh said he was speaking as a concerned citizen. "I am speaking as a concerned citizen of this country. I have been a journalist for a long time and politics has been my passion. I joined the JP movement as a student and then entered politics. Then I have been a Member of Parliament for the last 12 years. As an MP, I am perhaps the first person who, even after becoming Deputy Chairman, sits continuously in the proceedings of Parliament and has hardly ever been absent after becoming Deputy Chairman," he said.

'Responsibility lies with govt and opposition'

Answering a query, Harivansh said it is the responsibility of both the treasury benches and the opposition to ensure the smooth running of Parliament. "The responsibility lies equally with the government and the opposition, and if even one side is determined to stall proceedings, we witness scenes like the ones we saw... We constantly invoke the Constitution and carry copies of it around, but what is the nature of our actual conduct?" he asked.

The monsoon session of Parliament saw low productivity in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over opposition demands, including a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah over "police action against protestors" in the national capital on July 20. The two Houses saw repeated adjournments, with the Chair repeatedly urging opposition members to allow normal proceedings. The disruptions were also witnessed during the Question Hour. The government later said that it is ready for debate on the students' protest and the Home Minister will reply to the but the Congress and other opposition parties did not agree to the offer. The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and ended on August 13. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)