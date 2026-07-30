BJP workers clashed with Delhi Police while protesting outside the AAP office in Delhi over an alleged paper leak in Punjab. Leaders demanded the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister, criticizing AAP's 'double standards' on exam flaws.

A clash broke out between the Delhi Police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during the protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office in the national capital over the alleged paper leak in Punjab.

BJP Slams AAP's 'Double Standards'

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the AAP leadership for exhibiting "double standards" regarding systemic exam flaws. She underlined that the AAP leadership failed to take accountability of the exam irregularities and paper leaks, whereas the central government brought stringent laws after the NEET paper leak row. "The AAP always engages in double standards. I want to ask the AAP government in Punjab: why have they not ensured any accountability regarding the compromise that occurred in the pharmacy recruitment exam in the state? On the one hand, there is PM Narendra Modi's central government--the NDA government--which, following the irregularities associated with the NEET exam, made the anti-paper leak law far more robust and stringent; it increased penalties and introduced provisions for speedy investigations and trials. On the other hand, the AAP and its Punjab government have maintained complete silence, hiding behind technicalities. That is why I want to ask them: why haven't they sought the resignation of their Punjab Education Minister yet? Why have they failed to demonstrate any accountability towards the students whose futures they have jeopardised?" she questioned.

'Resign or Face Escalation': BJP Warns AAP

Moreover, BJP Lok Sabha MP Harsh Malhotra warned the AAP administration that protests would escalate beyond the national capital if immediate political accountability is not fixed, citing AAP leader Manish Sisodia's comment stating that the Punjab State government would demand the resignation of the State Education Minister in case of an exam discrepancy. "BJP workers have come to issue a warning to Kejriwal; we are here to remind everyone that Manish Sisodia had stated at Jantar Mantar that if a paper leak occurred in Punjab, they would demand the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister. God has answered that call sooner than expected. Prior to the recent pharmaceutical exam paper leak in Punjab, the Class 12 English paper had also been leaked, yet Arvind Kejriwal has taken no action regarding it to this day," he said.

"Today, we have come to warn Arvind Kejriwal that he must immediately secure the resignation of Punjab's Education Minister. We are here to convey that if the resignation does not happen, this agitation will extend from Delhi to Punjab," he added.

Earlier today, the BJP workers demonstrated a protest outside the AAP office over the alleged paper leak in Punjab amid heavy security. (ANI)