Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details

    Those fond of liquor are likely to find many of their favourite brands missing from the shop shelves as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the Excise department.

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

    Delhi on Thursday returned to the old excise policy regime with tipplers welcoming the opening of government-run liquor vends in the city and bidding adieu to private players from retail business.

    According to reports, the Excise department claimed that four Delhi government undertakings have readied 300 liquor stores across the city. However, trade experts said around 240 of them would open on the first day after closure of private vends.

    Also read: New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

    Those fond of liquor are likely to find many of their favourite brands missing from the shop shelves as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the Excise department.

    The return of old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free and one plus two free become a thing of the past for Delhi.

    Also read: Delhi: AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'; burn effigy during protest

    According to excise officials, teething troubles are expected to persist for some days but liquor supply and brand availability will improve in the coming days and weeks.

    Stock of over 40 lakh alcohol bottles has been arranged by the department to meet the demand amid expectations of a sluggish sale of around 12 lakh bottles per day in September. The demand had scaled to 15 lakh bottles per day in August, officials said.

    Also read: Liquor sale in Delhi to be under old excise policy from September 1: All you need to know

    Speaking to reporters, Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said that the initial days of switching back to the old excise policy is not going to be easy.

    The Excise Policy 2021-22, that was implemented on November 17, 2021, has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licenses under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag AJR

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body AJR

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know - adt

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know AJR

    Oil leaks from bulk carrier off Gibraltar after collision: All you need to know

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held AJR

    Congress President Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy, funeral held

    Recent Stories

    Portugals health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies - adt

    Portugal's health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    HOT PICTURES Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown drb

    HOT PICTURES: Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag AJR

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here - adt

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon