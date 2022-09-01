Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details

Those fond of liquor are likely to find many of their favourite brands missing from the shop shelves as just 130 IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and 230 foreign brands have been registered so far by the Excise department.

Delhi on Thursday returned to the old excise policy regime with tipplers welcoming the opening of government-run liquor vends in the city and bidding adieu to private players from retail business.

According to reports, the Excise department claimed that four Delhi government undertakings have readied 300 liquor stores across the city. However, trade experts said around 240 of them would open on the first day after closure of private vends.

The return of old excise policy, which was in force before November 17, 2021, also means that discounts offered by private vends on liquor brands and schemes like one plus one free and one plus two free become a thing of the past for Delhi.

According to excise officials, teething troubles are expected to persist for some days but liquor supply and brand availability will improve in the coming days and weeks.

Stock of over 40 lakh alcohol bottles has been arranged by the department to meet the demand amid expectations of a sluggish sale of around 12 lakh bottles per day in September. The demand had scaled to 15 lakh bottles per day in August, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Vinod Giri, Director General, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), said that the initial days of switching back to the old excise policy is not going to be easy.

The Excise Policy 2021-22, that was implemented on November 17, 2021, has been withdrawn by the Delhi government amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation. Out of 849 private vends issued licenses under the policy, about 250 were functioning that closed down on Wednesday.