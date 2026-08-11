Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performed Rudrabhishek with her family on Sawan Shivratri 2026 before joining a Tiranga Yatra at the Delhi Assembly and urging citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 of Delhi witnessed the amalgamation of piety and patriotism of the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. In this pious day, the CM offered prayers to Lord Shiva in the form of Rudrabhishek and prayed for peace, prosperity and welfare of the people of Delhi and nation. Afterward, she attended Tiranga Yatra organised at Delhi Assembly premises along with the Assembly Speaker, members of cabinet and MLAs.

CM Rekha Gupta Performs Rudrabhishek on Sawan Shivratri

In order to celebrate Sawan Shivratri, Rekha Gupta offered prayers to Lord Shiva. Rudrabhishek was done by her with her family members, which highlighted the piety of holy month of Sawan. During the prayer process, the Chief Minister prayed for the welfare of the citizens, peace in the society and prosperity of Delhi.

Tiranga Yatra Organised at Delhi Assembly

After the process of prayer, she participated in Tiranga Yatra arranged at the Delhi Assembly premises. She participated along with the Assembly Speaker, ministers and other MLAs with the Indian National Flag.

Theme of Patriotism and Unity of the Nation

The Chief Minister also talked about the importance of Tricolour as an identity of India and a symbol of India's collective spirit during the event.

CM Discusses Importance of National Flag

She also shared pictures and message on the Tiranga Yatra on social media platform X. Her message encouraged citizens to join the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative actively by explaining the significance of the national flag. Her message also explained that the Tricolour is a symbol of pride and dignity of India and its national identity.

Importance of the Tricolour

The Chief Minister explained the significance of each colour of the national flag. As per her message, the saffron colour stands for courage and sacrifice while white colour represents truth and peace and green represents vitality and prosperity. She said that the Ashoka Chakra present in the middle of the national flag shows the constant progress of India and its sense of duty. She also explained that the Tricolour represents the sacrifices of freedom fighters of India and its unity and integrity.

Appeal to Participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement

The Chief Minister of Delhi appealed to the citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by flying the national flag in their houses and celebrating Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.

According to her, the movement needs to be made into a collective celebration which would make people feel closer to the national flag. Thus, the day's events included a religious message along with the idea of patriotism and national unity, as the event began with Gupta praying on Sawan Shivratri followed by her participation in the Tiranga Yatra at the Delhi Assembly.