An explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort, killing 8 people and injuring more than 20. CCTV footage captured the exact moment of the explosion, which showed people screaming, running in fear.

CCTV camera footage and a mobile video from Delhi's Chandni Chowk near the Red Fort showed hundreds of people running for safety after hearing a loud explosion. Those who ran toward some shops instinctively to hide from possibly any more explosions included children and teens.

The mobile video, taken seconds before the explosion, showed two men, standing in a relaxed posture, talking about something which could not be heard.

Then the explosion happened. The sound was unmistakably ominous for those who heard it but didn't know it yet.

In the next few seconds the entire area seen on CCTV and the mobile video erupted in chaos as people ran for safety. Eyewitnesses said they felt the shockwave of the powerful blast, which also shook nearby residential buildings.

Many cars caught fire due to the blast at the area popular with tourists, 1.1 km from Jama Masjid and a few hundred metres away from Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. Neighbourhoods near the Red Fort are one of the most crowded in the national capital.

In the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort blast, police officials have invoked two of India's most stringent legal provisions: The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, signalling that authorities are treating the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack with potentially far-reaching conspiracies.