The house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, was demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday. The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said. The Delhi Red Fort blast on Monday night left 13 people dead and over 20 injured. Investigation revealed that Umar, a doctor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near a traffic signal on the Netaji Subhash Marg near Red Fort.

The demolition of his house in Kashmir is aimed at sending a message to those backing terrorist activities on Indian soil. Earlier, demolition action was carried out against those involved in the Pahalgam terror attack plot.

The explosion, executed around 2:30 am, has quickly gone viral, capturing the exact moment the structure was blown to pieces.

The video shows a deafening blast ripping through the stillness of the night, sending a massive fireball shooting into the sky. The flames leaping high enough to be seen from a distance.

An aftermath video also surfaced online, revealing the scale of devastation. The house was reduced to a mangled heap of debris — shattered walls, and charred remains scattered across the ground. Locals can be seen inspecting the destruction at daybreak.

Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media.