A car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday killed eight and injured many. Leaders like Siddaramaiah and Revanth Reddy expressed shock. Siddaramaiah ordered heightened security in Karnataka. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the injured in hospital.

Political leaders across the country have expressed shock and sadness over the high-intensity blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort that took place on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and many others injured.

Political Leaders React to Tragedy

"The news of several lives lost in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort has caused pain and shock. I pray that the departed souls attain eternal peace and that the injured recover swiftly," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister stated that his government is treating the Delhi blast incident with utmost seriousness and has directed the Director General of Police to implement strict vigilance at all district headquarters, including the state capital, Bengaluru.

"Instructions have been issued to the Home Department to enhance security at crowded places and prioritise public safety," he said. "Precautionary measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents in the state, and I appeal to the public to cooperate with the police department as well," he added.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said he was deeply saddened and shocked beyond words by the blast in the national capital. "My thoughts and prayers for the bereaved families grieving for their beloved ones lost in this inhuman act. I pray for the recovery of all those injured," he said in a post on X.

Union Minister HD Kumara Swamy said in a post on X, "Deeply saddened by the blast in Delhi this evening that has resulted in the loss of precious lives and left people injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the swift recovery of those who are injured."

Investigation and Official Response

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

The Home Minister stated that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the scene within 10 minutes of receiving the information about the blast.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, visited Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital, where the injured in the blast are receiving treatment. She met them and inquired about their treatment. (ANI)