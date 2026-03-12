An LPG cylinder shortage in Bhopal has forced hotels and restaurants to switch to alternatives like induction cooking or temporarily close. A major fast-food chain is moving its 27 outlets to induction systems to cope with the crisis.

The reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is starting to affect hotels and restaurants in Bhopal, prompting operators to switch to alternatives like induction cooking, while a few establishments have been forced to temporarily close. The disruption is also being felt by common citizens, with long queues reported at several gas agencies across the city for domestic LPG cylinders.

Restaurants Adapt with Induction Cooking

Amid the reported shortage of LPG cylinders, a major fast-food chain in Bhopal has turned to induction-based cooking to keep its kitchens operational. The chain, which operates around 27 outlets across Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, has begun gradually transitioning its cooking processes to induction systems.

Restaurant owner Dolraj Gaire told ANI, "We are not alone facing the problem about the shortage of commercial cylinders, but the entire nation. We are trying to make it work through induction cooking. We have already shifted 60 per cent of our work to induction, and the remaining 10-20 per cent will be solved in a couple of days once we get induction. We will make sure to prepare at least 80 per cent of the food items, if not all."

"Currently, our entire commercial production is in induction. We were using induction earlier, but after the ongoing problem, we are working on it more actively. It would take a bit of extra time in cooking in comparison to gas and we also have to change all the utensils according to induction. We will try to ensure that no one returns hungry from our restaurant," he added.

Gaire further explained that the induction facility is being rolled out across all 27 outlets in the state. "We have nearly 27 outlets across the state and the same induction cooking facility is being opted to all the places. Instructions have been issued and our chefs and executives are all engaged."

Government Responds to Supply Crisis

The shortage has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions.

Meanwhile, the Centre said Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 per cent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers. The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. (ANI)