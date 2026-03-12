Two people died in separate incidents during a Manjuvirattu event in Madurai. A 60-year-old spectator was gored to death by a bull, while a 20-year-old bull owner drowned while attempting to rescue his bull from a nearby waterbody.

Two individuals died in separate incidents during a Manjuvirattu event held at Uranganpatti village near Melur in Madurai district on Wednesday, officials said. The deceased persons have been identified as R Govindasamy (60) and Vairamoorthy (20), both residents of Sivaganga.

What is Manjuvirattu?

Manjuvirattu is a traditional bull-taming sport, quite similar to Jallikattu. In Manjuvirattu, bulls are released into open fields, and participants try to control them. It closely reflects the local heritage and culture of Southern India.

Two Fatal Incidents

According to police, the event was organised as part of the Manthai Karuppasamy temple festival. A spectator, Govindasamy, was gored by a bull during the event. He sustained severe injuries and died while being taken to a hospital.

In another incident, Vairamoorthy, a bull owner from Sivaganga district, drowned after entering a nearby waterbody while attempting to rescue his bull that had run into it. His body was later recovered and sent to the Melur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police Probe Initiated

The Keelavalavu police have registered a case and are investigating the incidents. A probe is ongoing in the case.

