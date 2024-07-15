Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi Police isssues road advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024: See traffic restrictions

    In addition to the Yatra-related traffic alerts, Delhi faced significant challenges during the morning commute due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg reported severe waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a separate traffic advisory.

    Delhi Police isssues road advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024: See traffic restrictions AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 15, 2024, 1:59 PM IST

    Delhi Traffic Police on Monday (July 15) issued a series of advisories to manage traffic disruptions caused by both the ongoing Jagannath Yatra and heavy rainfall across the city. The road advisory for Jagannath Yatra highlighted that traffic movement would be impacted on Hauz Khas Village Road, specifically in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village.

    These restrictions were set to be enforced from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, urging commuters to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police notified the public and said, "Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4 PM to 8 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly."

    In addition to the Yatra-related traffic alerts, Delhi faced significant challenges during the morning commute due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg reported severe waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a separate traffic advisory.

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims

    Commuters navigating this area were advised to take alternative routes, specifically diverting from Mall Road signal to Burari via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila, and Wazirabad flyover to circumvent the affected zones under construction.

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wife checks order history Zomato introduces Delete Order option in response to customer demand from an year ago vkp

    'Wife checks order history': Zomato introduces 'Delete Order' option in response to customer demand from 2023

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises AJR

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims AJR

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims

    Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case AJR

    'Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case

    Citi Axis credit cards migration completes today: What changes will come into effect AJR

    Citi-Axis credit cards migration completes today: What changes will come into effect?

    Recent Stories

    Wife checks order history Zomato introduces Delete Order option in response to customer demand from an year ago vkp

    'Wife checks order history': Zomato introduces 'Delete Order' option in response to customer demand from 2023

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises AJR

    USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more ATG

    Ravi Kishan PRAISES Amitabh Bachchan for his breathtaking performance in Kalki 2898 AD; Read more

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims AJR

    AAP vs Tihar Jail: Arvind Kejriwal eating home-cooked meals, vitals normal amid weight loss claims

    Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case AJR

    'Sorry. Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon