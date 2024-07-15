Delhi Police isssues road advisory for Jagannath Yatra 2024: See traffic restrictions

In addition to the Yatra-related traffic alerts, Delhi faced significant challenges during the morning commute due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg reported severe waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a separate traffic advisory.

Delhi Traffic Police on Monday (July 15) issued a series of advisories to manage traffic disruptions caused by both the ongoing Jagannath Yatra and heavy rainfall across the city. The road advisory for Jagannath Yatra highlighted that traffic movement would be impacted on Hauz Khas Village Road, specifically in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village.

These restrictions were set to be enforced from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, urging commuters to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police notified the public and said, "Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4 PM to 8 PM. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly."

In addition to the Yatra-related traffic alerts, Delhi faced significant challenges during the morning commute due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall. Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg reported severe waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Police to issue a separate traffic advisory.

Commuters navigating this area were advised to take alternative routes, specifically diverting from Mall Road signal to Burari via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila, and Wazirabad flyover to circumvent the affected zones under construction.

