USS Theodore Roosevelt and Indian Navy conduct successful joint Indo-Pacific exercises

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) and Indian Navy forces conducted joint maritime operations in the Indian Ocean on July 12, 2024, stressing enhanced interoperability and mutual commitment to a free Indo-Pacific.

This initiative was based on the common concerns to increase situational awareness in the maritime environment, sharing of information, compatibility of logistic support, and improvements of the air-to-air engagements.

Some of the exercises carried out involved the US Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) alongside Carrier Air Wing 11 and Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) from the Navy of the U.S.A., India’s Visakhapatnam (D66) and Aditya (A59).

These activities highlights the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Indian navies, highlighting their regular participation in multilateral exercises across the Pacific, Southwest Asia, and littoral Africa. Concurrently, the Indian Navy assumed leadership roles in the ongoing Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercises in Hawaii, further solidifying regional security cooperation.

Following the joint maritime operations, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) continues its operations with Carrier Strike Group Nine in the 7th Fleet area of operations. The 7th Fleet, as the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, routinely engages with allies and partners to uphold stability and openness in the Indo-Pacific region.

