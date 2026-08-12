Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary visited the Thawe temple in Gopalganj, praying for the state's prosperity. He also announced major educational initiatives, including the opening of 211 new degree colleges and the upcoming recruitment of permanent teachers.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Thawe temple in Gopalganj and prayed to Maa Thawe for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state.

After offering prayers, CM Choudhary said he had come to seek the blessings of Maa Thave and expressed hope that her grace would always remain on the people of Bihar. The Chief Minister said he prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being of the entire state and wished that Bihar continues to prosper and move forward on the path of development.

On his arrival in Gopalganj, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a bouquet. Local public representatives, leaders, and temple management officials also welcomed him with a bouquet, a sacred cloth (angvastra), and a memento. Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary, Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, Rural Works Minister Sunil Kumar, MLA Manjeet Kumar Singh, MLA Subhash Singh, Legislative Council member Rajiv Kumar, and other public representatives were present.

CM highlights educational reforms

CM Samrat Choudhary also stressed the need to improve education, skills, technology and infrastructure in the state, saying Bihar must adapt to changing times and create more opportunities for its youth.

Addressing a programme, CM Choudhary said, "211 such places where there was no degree college have been provided with degree colleges, which were started from July 15. From August 10, all the teachers have joined and started working. Permanent teachers will be recruited in the next three months. We have also established 511 modern schools, and live classes are being conducted. From August 15, online teachers will also be available at night until 11 PM."

He said the government was working to expand higher education facilities across Bihar and improve access to colleges and schools. (ANI)