The Bihar Cabinet approved providing 10 acres of land free of cost for CBG plants and sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for a solar scheme. It also extended the Kushal Yuva Programme and the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme for youth employment and education.

The Bihar Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister Samrat Chodhary, on Wednesday approved a series of major proposals aimed at boosting green energy, youth employment, and higher education across the state. In a significant move to promote sustainable energy, the government sanctioned the provision of 10 acres of land free of cost for a period of 25 years to major oil and gas companies, including IOCL, GAIL, HPCL, and BPCL, for the installation of Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants in Gayaji, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, and Biharsharif.

In another major push for the energy sector, the cabinet approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore for the 'Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.' Under this scheme, residential consumers will receive state financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt, up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 per consumer, delivered through Direct Benefit Transfer in addition to the central share.

Focus on Youth Welfare and Employment

Focusing on youth welfare under the 'Saat Nishchay 3' initiative, the state government has extended the 'Kushal Yuva Programme' for the next five years, covering the period from 2026-27 to 2030-31. The cabinet sanctioned a total estimated expenditure of Rs 430.0833 crore for the current financial year to implement this scheme, which aims to double employment and income opportunities. Additionally, the admission process for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has been reformed, with 50 per cent of seats in private ITIs now to be filled through the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board.

Higher Education Reforms

The Higher Education Department also saw significant approvals, including the implementation framework for the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme for 2026-2031. An expenditure of Rs 950 crore was cleared for the current financial year to make the scheme more comprehensive and sustainable. Furthermore, in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, the cabinet approved the transformation of more than 300 stand-alone B.Ed. institutions into multi-disciplinary degree colleges to strengthen the state's academic infrastructure.

Administrative and Infrastructure Approvals

Administrative decisions were also finalised during the meeting, including the creation of 221 new technical and engineering posts under the Bihar State Power Transmission Co. Ltd. The cabinet also approved the contractual employment of senior IAS officer Sanjay Kumar for one year post-retirement and granted post-facto approval for land transactions in Greenfield Satellite Township areas. Lastly, the government authorised the signing of an addendum for the BharatNet project to facilitate better digital connectivity through Right of Way agreements. (ANI)