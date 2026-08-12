Akhilesh Yadav claimed an SIT report on the Ram Mandir donation theft includes BJP-linked names and demanded a Parliament debate. He also slammed the FCRA Bill, alleging it targets minorities, as Opposition protests continued to disrupt proceedings.

Akhilesh Yadav Demands Debate on SIT Report, Student Protests

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report from Lucknow in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case contains names of people linked to the BJP and demanded a debate in Parliament on the issue along with the student protest and education-related matters.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "The Samajwadi Party's stance was that there should be debate on both issues... On the education and exam matter, against whom were the questions raised? Or on religious institutions, against whom were the questions raised? That's why we want debate on both issues. The government has no answers. The SIT report that came from Lucknow has many such names that are connected to the government or BJP."

The remarks came amid continued Opposition disruptions in Parliament over the recent student protests. The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday and will reconvene on August 13 at 11 am. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for an immediate discussion on the students' protest and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was prepared to reply. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, repeatedly urged Opposition members to allow the discussion. The Opposition has sought answers over the alleged use of pellet guns, lathi charge and tear gas during the July 20 student protest at Jantar Mantar.

FCRA Bill Targets Minorities, Alleges Yadav

On the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Yadav alleged that the legislation primarily targets minorities. "What is FCRA? FCRA only targets minorities. All the important bills that are being brought are against minorities. If FCRA can come, then other funds also exist--why can't rules be made regarding them?" he said.

The FCRA Amendment Bill was referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday for detailed examination. The committee will comprise 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 Rajya Sabha members and is required to submit its report by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session 2026. Congress MP KC Venugopal opposed the legislation and demanded its withdrawal, alleging that it targets NGOs and minority institutions. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Opposition should welcome the government's decision to refer the Bill to a JPC and asserted that there was nothing in the proposed legislation aimed at targeting minority institutions. The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations and organisations in India. (ANI)