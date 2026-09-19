Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Fatehgarh Sahib, slamming the AAP government over the state's drug crisis. She stated that promises for a drug-free Punjab have not been met, demanding concrete action.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged off the BJP’s second phase of the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Fatehgarh Sahib and criticised the AAP government over the drug menace in the state.

'Families Continue to Suffer'

Gupta said Punjab had been promised a drug-free state within a few months in 2022, but families continued to face the impact of drug abuse. She said the issue required concrete action and accountability.

Before the event, Gupta met families affected by drugs and stressed the need to protect Punjab’s youth through education, jobs and sports. She said the fight against drugs should involve families and communities along with the government.

Yatra to Cover All 117 Constituencies

The BJP said four yatras will travel across Punjab, covering all 117 Assembly constituencies as part of a wider awareness campaign against drugs ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Visit to Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara

Earlier, CM Rekha Gupta visited Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab and said that Delhi stands with the state in its fight against the drug menace, emphasising the need to ensure the safety of Punjab and its youth.

Speaking to reporters here after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara, Gupta said that she prayed to Guru Sahib for granting strength to the people of Punjab to collectively overcome the challenges facing the state.

"Today, I have come to pay my respects at the Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara. After bowing my head in reverence at the Gurudwara today, I prayed to Guru Sahib to grant the people of Punjab the strength to collectively fight against the ongoing atrocities and the grip of the drug menace plaguing the state," Gupta said.

Gupta's visit to Punjab comes at a time when the issue of drug abuse has remained a major concern in the state, with various stakeholders highlighting the need for stronger measures to address the problem and protect young people.

During her visit, the Delhi Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Sikh shrine and conveyed her support for efforts aimed at tackling challenges affecting Punjab. Gupta also emphasised the need for unity and collective efforts to address issues impacting society. She said that Delhi would continue to stand with Punjab and its people in this regard.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)