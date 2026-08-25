Delhi has proposed 300 new MBBS seats, 103 PG/DNB seats and five fellowship seats across government medical institutions. The expansion aims to strengthen the capital’s future doctor and specialist workforce, subject to approvals.

The Delhi Government is looking to increase the medical education infrastructure in the state with an ambitious proposal to cater to rising healthcare requirements and growing demand for doctors in the public hospitals. The proposed expansion of infrastructure involves adding 300 new MBBS seats, 103 new PG/DNB seats and five fellowships in government medical institutes.

The entire exercise would be done in phases and would be carried out in both the coming medical colleges and existing ones with the addition of capacity. However, these figures are only proposals and need to get cleared by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and others.

300 New MBBS Seats at Two Under Construction Medical Colleges

It has been proposed that the two medical colleges which are under construction would provide a significant increase in the MBBS seat strength. The proposed number of MBBS seats is 150 each at the medical college attached to the Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH) Dwarka and at the medical college connected with Guru Gobind Singh Hospital.

If the proposal goes through, the two medical colleges can provide a total of 300 MBBS seats.

MBBS Seats May Get Boost at BSA Medical College

Expansion of the plan also encompasses already existing medical colleges. For instance, the government has made a proposal of increasing MBBS intake at Dr BSA Medical College and Hospital to 200 from the current 125. The plan also includes a proposal for 24 postgraduate seats in the college.

The above increase in seats will enhance the capabilities of undergraduate and specialist medicine training at the government health facilities in Delhi.

MAMC, MAIDS and Others Medical Colleges

There is a plan of increasing PG seats to 295 from the current 260 at MAMC. At MAIDS, the increase in PG seats can be up to 42 from the current 22, while the BD seat intake may go up to 70 from the current 50.

In general, the plan includes 67 MD/MS seats and 36 DNB seats to make a total of 103 PG/DNB seats.

Additional Fellowship and Super-Specialty Training

Another five fellowship seats have also been proposed; three in GTB Hospital and two in the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Expansion of DM and MCh super-specialty programs and post-doctoral fellowships has also been suggested by the government.

Proposal Under Regulatory Scrutiny

According to the government, this expansion will help in creating a pool of doctors, specialists, and super-specialists for the government hospitals. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister of Health & Family Welfare of Delhi, has said that the increase in seats will help in building up the future doctors.

Since this is just a proposal, the number of seats cannot be taken as final until these are approved by the NMC and other regulatory bodies.