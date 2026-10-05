Mathura Police recovered 543 stolen mobile phones worth Rs 2 crore, lost between May and September. The phones, many belonging to pilgrims, were traced across India using the CEIR portal and returned to their owners.

The Mathura Police's surveillance cell, along with various local police station teams, recovered 543 stolen and missing mobile phones valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, an official said. The devices, which had gone missing or were stolen between May 12 and September 30, were traced from different parts of the country using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in close coordination with police forces of neighbouring states.

According to police, a substantial number of the recovered phones belonged to pilgrims and devotees who had come to visit religious towns in the district.

Recovery Efforts Across Police Stations

The highest number of recoveries was made by the Vrindavan police station with 140 phones, followed by Goverdhan police station with 72, and the Tourism (Paryatan) police station with 64 phones. Police teams from Kotwali, Kosi Kalan, Jait, and Highway stations also contributed significantly to the recovery drive.

Phones Returned to Rightful Owners

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shweta Yadav formally handed over several recovered handsets to their rightful owners at the Police Lines, while 311 phones had already been returned at the respective police station levels. Owners from several states, including Delhi and Uttarakhand, reached Mathura to collect their devices.

"With the help of the CEIR portal and coordinated efforts of our surveillance and police station teams, we tracked and recovered 543 mobile phones worth around Rs 2 crore that were lost or stolen over the past few months. Out of these, 311 phones were handed over to their owners at the station level, and the remaining were handed over today at the Police Lines," SP Crime Shweta Yadav said.

Relieved citizens and pilgrims expressed their happiness and commended the Mathura police for their diligent efforts in tracking down and returning their lost devices. (ANI)