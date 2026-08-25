Following a call for a nationwide protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on September 5, Delhi Police is strengthening its intelligence preparedness to ensure better assessment of situations and more effective law-and-order management.

Delhi Police is strengthening its intelligence preparedness ahead of major protests and public gatherings to ensure better assessment of situations and more effective law-and-order management, sources said.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has made a nationwide call for a peaceful protest march in the national capital on September 5, accusing the Centre of failing to fulfil the demands, after protests against NEET-UG paper leak were withdrawn. While Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place recently witnessed protests against caste-based reservation and the UGC Equity Regulations.

Strengthening Intelligence Framework

According to sources, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar has directed the intelligence wing to collect and analyse detailed, verified and actionable information about major or proposed protests in advance, so that police have a clear understanding of the gathering and can make adequate arrangements.

Detailed Information Gathering

As part of the exercise, field units have been asked to provide specific inputs covering the profile of participants, including whether they have taken part in earlier demonstrations and their conduct during previous protests.

The intelligence wing will also assess state-wise participation and determine how participants are being mobilised, including the modes and channels being used to bring people to the protest. Inputs will also include the names of leaders and key functionaries, along with the agenda and demands of the protesters.

Police will assess places of stay and movement of participants in Delhi, as well as their local contacts and linkages. The exercise will further cover organisational affiliations, sources of funding and logistical arrangements, including transport, accommodation and other support being provided for the gathering.

The focus, sources said, is on ensuring that field units provide verified, specific and usable inputs rather than broad estimates. The objective is to understand not just where a protest is taking place, but who is organising it, how people are being mobilised, where they are coming from and whether there are local support structures.

Objective: Better Preparedness, Not Prevention

The exercise is aimed at ensuring that police have a comprehensive picture of a proposed gathering beforehand. The objective is not to prevent peaceful protests, but to enable better preparedness, maintain law and order and ensure the safety and convenience of protesters as well as the general public, sources said.

Move Follows Review of July Protest

The move follows a review of intelligence arrangements after a large gathering at Jantar Mantar on July 20, where a substantial number of protesters assembled over education-related demands. The police felt that advance information regarding the expected strength of the gathering, mobilisation patterns and participation of different groups needed to be made more comprehensive and verified.

A senior officer has also directed that the wireless communication system be thoroughly checked to ensure that information can be rapidly shared between personnel deployed on the ground and senior officers during major public gatherings.

Focus on Advance Preparedness

The overall focus of the Delhi Police is now on strengthening advance preparedness by having verified information about participants, organisers, the background and nature of the gathering and its logistical arrangements, so that protests and public gatherings can be managed in a professional, balanced and effective manner.