Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Durga Puja Forecast Sun, Clouds Ahead; Check
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: According to the Alipore weather department, the monsoon will completely leave West Bengal between October 8 and 14. So, there's no chance of heavy rain during the Puja days, but it will stay muggy due to high humidity
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Image Credit : GEMINI
Monsoon Bids Goodbye to West Bengal Just in Time for Durga Puja
The Alipore weather department predicts the monsoon will completely leave West Bengal between October 8 and 14, ensuring a dry start to the Durga Puja festivities.
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Kolkata Weather: Partly Cloudy Skies but No Heavy Rain to Spoil Puja Shopping
Kolkata and nearby districts might see a quick drizzle, but there won't be any heavy rain to ruin your pandal hopping. Expect muggy afternoons due to high humidity.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
South Bengal Coastal Areas Might See Scattered Light Rain
While western districts like Purulia and Bankura will experience dry weather, coastal areas of South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur might get scattered light showers.
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Image Credit : GEMINI
North Bengal Weather: Light Rain in Hills, Clear Skies in the Plains
Hilly districts like Darjeeling may get light rain and thunderstorms, while plains like Malda will stay clear. Expect a pleasant, cool chill at night in the hills.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Clear Skies Expected for Main Durga Puja Days in Bengal
With the monsoon withdrawing early, the main festival days from Sasthi to Dashami are expected to be completely rain-free, offering lovely and clear skies for everyone.
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