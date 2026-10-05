The weather department just dropped a major update. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see heavy downpours for the next three days. A sudden weather shift in the Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic circulation, and a trough are causing this change.

The trough stretches from the Arabian Sea across Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It has merged with a cyclonic circulation over the Karnataka region. This combination has completely changed the weather in both Telugu states. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts based on the latest data.