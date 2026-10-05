A parked scooter in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani turned into the centre of a tense rescue operation after residents discovered an eight-foot-long snake hiding inside the vehicle.

A parked scooter in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani turned into the centre of a tense rescue operation after residents discovered an eight-foot-long snake hiding inside the vehicle. The discovery left locals alarmed, with residents quickly alerting others after spotting the giant reptile concealed inside the scooter. As news spread, a crowd gathered around the vehicle.

A video capturing the dramatic scene later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral.

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With the massive snake trapped inside the scooter, a snake catcher and a Forest Department team were called in to safely handle the situation. The rescuers carefully inspected the vehicle and worked to locate the reptile while anxious residents watched from a safe distance.

After nearly 30 minutes of efforts, the eight-foot snake was finally pulled out of the scooter. The reptile was subsequently taken away and released into the forest.