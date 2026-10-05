Despite rising global crude oil prices driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions, public oil marketing companies in India kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on October 5. Brent crude recently surpassed $103 per barrel, significantly pressuring fuel retailers.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained steady on Monday, October 5, even as international crude oil markets continue to face pressure from geopolitical disruptions. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept retail fuel rates unchanged following their routine 6 am revision, according to the latest update.

The stability in public-sector fuel prices comes at a time when global energy markets remain volatile. The ongoing US-Iran conflict and disruptions to energy supplies have pushed up crude and refined fuel costs, increasing pressure on fuel retailers and refiners. Despite these challenges, OMCs have so far maintained the prevailing rates across major metropolitan markets.

Private fuel retailer Nayara Energy, however, has taken a different approach. The company raised petrol prices by Rs 5 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre from October 3. The increase came as higher international crude and refined-product prices put pressure on marketing margins.

For consumers, petrol and diesel prices continue to vary significantly from one city to another because of differences in state taxes, VAT and other local charges. Fuel prices are revised daily in India, although rates in several major cities have remained broadly stable in recent months.

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, October 5

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Why Are Fuel Prices Under Pressure?

Brent crude moved above $103 a barrel early on Monday after gaining almost 5% during the previous week. The market remains sensitive to developments around the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.

Despite attacks and continuing geopolitical risks, Middle Eastern crude exports have recently recovered to levels above those seen before the war on several days, according to shipping data cited by Reuters. The developments are being closely watched because sustained crude-price gains could increase pressure on fuel retailers and eventually influence pump prices.

For motorists, the latest city-wise rates provide a snapshot of what consumers are paying at state-run fuel stations on October 5.