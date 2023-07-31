Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Ordinance will not be tabled in Parliament today: Pralhad Joshi

    Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha strongly criticized the Delhi ordinance bill, labeling it as undemocratic and a direct affront not only to the constitution but also to the people of Delhi.

    First Published Jul 31, 2023

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday (July 31) said that the Delhi ordinance would not be presented in Parliament on that day as it had not been included in the List of Businesses. Just moments before the House proceedings resumed, Joshi informed reporters that the government would provide updates regarding the introduction of the ordinance.

    "We will keep you informed about the introduction of the Delhi Ordinance Bill. It has not been listed in today's List of Businesses... Furthermore, we will bring the no-confidence motion within the next 10 working days," the minister said.

    Expressing staunch opposition towards the BJP, Chadha asserted that the party's top leadership made the decision to overthrow the Delhi government out of the realization that their prospects in the national capital were bleak.

    Addressing reporters before the session, the AAP MP asserted, "The ordinance set to be introduced in Parliament today is a grave violation of democratic principles. It not only goes against the very essence of the country's Constitution but also disregards the rights and interests of the 1.2 crore people residing in Delhi. The BJP leadership has come to terms with their dwindling influence in Delhi, leading them to take this drastic step to dismantle the Delhi government."

    AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has taken action by submitting a notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary, firmly opposing the introduction of the Ordinance bill. According to Owaisi, the bill infringes upon the fundamental principle of federalism, an integral part of the Constitution's basic structure.

    In his notice, Owaisi said, "I give notice of my intention to oppose the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure on the following grounds, as it violated Article 123 and the Bill also violates the principle of federalism which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution."

