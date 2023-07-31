Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death

    These proposed amendments to a half-century-old law are set to transform a straightforward administrative procedure into a mechanism with the potential for population control, susceptible to being wielded against every citizen.

    Modi govt's proposed amendment will enable tracking of an Indian citizen from birth to death AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

    In a significant move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday (July 31) present the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to amend the existing Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, aiming to garner the House's attention and secure its passage.

    The Registration of Births and Deaths Act was introduced in 1969 and is a straightforward legislation designed to facilitate the registration of births and deaths across the nation.

    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

    Proposing new amendments, the Ministry of Home Affairs is advocating for the compulsory integration of Aadhaar to monitor the occurrence of new births and deaths within families. The envisioned plan involves establishing a comprehensive database encompassing all births and deaths, which will subsequently be employed to synchronize information across various governmental databases, including the National Population Register, voter rolls, ration cards, passports, driving licenses, and Aadhaar records.

    This initiative, if implemented, will effectively enable the tracking of every Indian citizen throughout their entire lifespan, spanning from birth until the time of their demise.

    The Bill, in addition to mandating birth certificates for school admissions, voter registrations, marriages, passport issuance, government job applications, and almost any other purpose deemed necessary by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has raised concerns about potential queues and challenges akin to those experienced due to Aadhaar.

    Railway Protection Force constable kills 4 onboard Jaipur-Mumbai train near Palghar

    These proposed amendments to a half-century-old law are set to transform a straightforward administrative procedure into a mechanism with the potential for population control, susceptible to being wielded against every citizen. While documentation, such as birth certificates or other forms of identification, is essential for leading a dignified life, history reminds us that seemingly innocuous exercises can be manipulated and turned into tools for identifying and targeting diverse and non-conformist populations.

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep anr

    Bizarre! Football taken into custody after it hits Kerala Police jeep

    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court hearing today gcw

    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

    Weather update Red alert in Mumbai Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage gcw

    Weather update: Red alert in Mumbai, Central team to visit Telangana to assess flood damage

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur Mumbai train gcw

    4 dead after Railway Protection Force jawan opens fire on Jaipur-Mumbai train

    Recent Stories

    Reliance JioBook 2023 to launch today to be cheaper than Apple iPhone Check expected specs other details gcw

    Reliance JioBook (2023) to launch today, to be cheaper than Apple iPhone; Check expected specs, other details

    Cricket Kapil Dev criticises BCCI and top Indian stars over commitment issues osf

    Kapil Dev criticises BCCI and top Indian stars over commitment issues

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-729 31 July 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Mint to Lavender-7 tea flavours you can grow at home RBA EAI

    Mint to Lavender-7 tea flavours you can grow at home

    30 year old Daredevil known for high rise stunts dies after falling from 68th floor in hong kong report gcw

    30-year-old Daredevil, known for high-rise stunts, dies after falling from 68th floor in Hong Kong

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon