    Manipur sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

    The women in the harrowing video from Manipur, which showed them being paraded naked and sexually assaulted, have filed a fresh petition before the Supreme Court. The development comes as the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench is set to peruse the reply of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today.
     

    First Published Jul 31, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    The women who were paraded nude and subjected to sexual assault in Manipur have filed a new petition with the Supreme Court in reaction to the widely circulated video of their distress. The survivors allegedly submitted an additional application along with the FIR outlining the sexual assault event that took place on May 4 in addition to their request for identity protection, according to reports.

    The development comes as the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud-led bench is set to peruse the reply of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today, added the report. The apex court will also hear the Centre’s request to transfer the case to a different state.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case investigation, the government notified the Supreme Court last week. The CBI has officially assumed control of the investigation and filed a FIR.

    The MHA also sought the top court to relocate the trial in the matter outside of Manipur so that it may be finished within a set amount of time in an affidavit submitted through its Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

    The sexual assault of the two women came to light on June 19 after a video of the incident went viral online. At the Nongpok Sekmai police station in the Thoubal district, authorities had reported a case of kidnapping, gangrape, and murder. Seven persons had been arrested in connection with the crime.

    Since ethnic confrontations began in Manipur on May 3 following the organisation of a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill regions to oppose the Meitei community's quest for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, more than 160 people have died and hundreds have been wounded.
     

    Last Updated Jul 31, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
