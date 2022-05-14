Massive fire in Mundka; CM orders magisterial inquiry, announces Rs 10 lakh compensation

A massive fire ravaged a building in outer Delhi's Mundka, killing at least 27 people and causing more to jump out the windows or use ropes to slide down to safety. Hours after a fire in a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka was put out, police claimed the commercial building that caught fire did not have a fire NOC and that the property owner is missing.

A massive fire ravaged a building in outer Delhi's Mundka, killing at least 27 people and causing more to jump out the windows or use ropes to slide down to safety. Hours after a fire in a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka was put out, police claimed the commercial building that caught fire did not have a fire NOC and that the property owner is missing.

Here are the top developments of the fire accidents

Delhi government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. Families of the deceased will be given Rs 10 lakhs compensation while the injured will be given Rs 50,000 compensation: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The identities of the victims have not yet been released by police. The injured were sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. According to officials, at least 50 people have been evacuated from the building, while several are still trapped inside.

Harish Goel and Varun Goel, the company's proprietors, have been arrested, according to authorities. Amarnath Goel, their father, was among those murdered in the fire. The owner of the structure, which did not have fire department safety approval, has been identified as Manish Lakra, and he is on the run, according to authorities.

Also Read | Schoolbus gets trapped in stubble burning in Punjab; 41 kids saved

"During a search operation, our fire fighters discovered charred human remains on the second story of the structure. But we don't know if it's the remnants of one or several bodies. While the fire has been extinguished, cooling and search activities continue," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services.

The Delhi Fire Service used cranes to rescue persons who were caught in the fire. However, smoke from the fire spread throughout the structure, and some individuals leaped out the windows to save themselves, while others climbed down using ropes.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma, the fire started on the first level of the building, which contains the office of a CCTV camera and router manufacturing firm.

The fire broke out on the second level, where a motivational speaking event was taking place. This programme had a large audience. According to preliminary findings, the majority of deaths occurred on this floor.

According to fire department authorities, the blaze was discovered about 4.40 p.m., and 24 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

Also Read | Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported