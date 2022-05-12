Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported

    Images from the scene showed flames and smoke erupting from the plane. To put out the flames, water cannons were fired at the plane. The Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has resumed normal operations.

    Watch Tibet Airlines flight skids off runway catches fire minor injuries reported gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    China, First Published May 12, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    A Tibet Airlines jet carrying 122 people caught fire and ran off the runway following an attempted takeoff in Chongqing, China's southwestern capital on Thursday morning. Tibet Airlines, an Air China affiliate, was ready to take departure from Chongqing Airport towards Nyingchi in Tibet aboard an Airbus A319 when the event occurred. The plane is claimed to be ten years old and has the registration number B-6426.

    The tragedy occurred less than two months after a China Eastern Airlines jet crashed, prompting the country's aviation authority to initiate a safety campaign. According to the airline's first statement, all 113 passengers and 9 staff members have been evacuated and are safe, with just minor injuries. According to some accounts, 40 individuals have been hospitalised.

    Images from the scene showed flames and smoke erupting from the plane. To put out the flames, water cannons were fired at the plane. The Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport has resumed normal operations.

    According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), around 40 persons were hospitalised with minor injuries. Unverified social media footage shows the Tibet Airlines jet on fire, with heavy smoke and flames streaming from the left side of the fuselage while passengers and personnel walk away.

    Also Read | Chinese aircraft black box retrieved, reports suggest it went down at speed of sound

    According to Airfleets.net, the Airbus A319 is one of the smallest members of the A320 family and is powered by CFM56 engines from CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran.

    Tibet Airlines is a Lhasa-based regional airline. It has a fleet of 39 aircraft, including 28 A319s. What caused the pilots to cancel the takeoff remains unknown.

    Also Read | No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case - adt

    Kim Jong Un announces strict lockdown after country confirms first COVID case

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address, 10 updates - adt

    Conflict will end when Russia returns our right to live: Ukraine's Zelenskyy in new video address | 10 updates

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch - gps

    Hyderabad man creates world record for making 18-feet long pen; watch

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India - adt

    Indian mission rejects reports of Sri Lankan politicians fleeing to India

    Recent Stories

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason RBA

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Know how to download marksheet gcw

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look RBA

    Too Hot to Handle: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares mirror selfie wearing only towel; take a look

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon