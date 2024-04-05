Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto

    The party's manifesto featured images purportedly showcasing the pollution of India's rivers. However, upon closer inspection, it was reportedly said that the images used were not from India but from Thailand.

    Congress makes fresh blunder, displays Thai scenes, New York river photos in party manifesto
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    The Indian National Congress on Friday (April 5) released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. However, it took an unexpected turn as it landed in the midst of controversy due to glaring errors. Among the mishaps, the party found itself in the spotlight for using images from Thailand in its manifesto, instead of depicting the rivers of India.

    The party's manifesto featured images purportedly showcasing the pollution of India's rivers. However, upon closer inspection, it was reportedly said that the images used were not from India but from Thailand. This oversight drew criticism and ridicule from various quarters, with social media abuzz with memes and comments mocking the blunder.

    Adding to the faux pas, another image in the manifesto, intended to illustrate the polluted state of India's rivers, turned out to be a photograph of the Buffalo River in New York, USA. The use of incorrect images raised questions about the party's attention to detail and understanding of the issues plaguing India's environment.

    The use of wrong images in the manifesto overshadowed the party's intended message and drew attention away from its policy proposals and promises. Critics seized upon the opportunity to question the party's competence and readiness to govern, citing the mishap as indicative of a lack of thoroughness and diligence in its preparations for the elections.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2024, 2:17 PM IST
