A viral video from the Delhi Metro shows a woman wearing a bathrobe and a towel wrapped around her head while applying under-eye skincare masks. Fellow passengers appear to glance at her as she continues her routine. The clip has sparked an online debate, with some users criticising her choice to groom in public.

A woman wearing a bathrobe and a towel wrapped around her head has caught the attention of social media users after a video showed her doing her skincare routine inside the Delhi Metro. The woman appeared unbothered as she applied under-eye masks, while other women seated beside her looked on. The video has sparked a debate online, with some questioning the decision to carry out personal grooming in a public space and a few arguing that the woman was simply minding her own business.

Woman applies under-eye masks inside Delhi Metro

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen sitting inside a Delhi Metro coach in what appears to be a bathrobe, with a towel wrapped around her head. She continues applying skincare products beneath her eyes as fellow passengers glance in her direction.

The reactions of the women sitting nearby have also caught viewers' attention. While some appear surprised by her appearance, the woman continues with her routine without showing any obvious concern.

The video has prompted questions about public behaviour, personal boundaries and the growing trend of unusual activities being recorded and shared on social media.

How did social media users react?

Several users joked about the woman's appearance and questioned why she had chosen to do her skincare routine on the Metro instead of at home.

One commenter compared the outfit to wearing a bikini at a wedding, while another asked why someone would do this in public. Some suggested that the woman might be seeking attention and social media fame.

Others made jokes about the reactions of the women seated beside her, with one user comparing the scene to something from a cartoon.

However, not everyone criticised her. One social media user defended the woman, arguing that she was simply taking care of her skin and that people were too quick to judge others.

Another debate centred on whether personal freedom should have limits in shared public spaces.

Viral video, raises questions about public etiquette

The incident has once again highlighted how everyday activities can become online talking points when recorded in public. While some viewers considered the woman's behaviour inappropriate, others questioned why it mattered if she was not disturbing anyone.

The video has divided opinion, with reactions ranging from humour and criticism to support for personal choice. The discussion ultimately centres on where people draw the line between individual freedom and public etiquette.