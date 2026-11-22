BRS leader KTR predicts KCR's return as CM in 2028, slamming the Congress government for failing to deliver on pension and welfare promises while alleging widespread corruption and stalled development projects across the state of Telangana.

KTR Predicts KCR Return as Telangana CM in 2028 Amid Congress Attacks

Hanamkonda (Telangana) [India], November 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday expressed confidence that party president K Chandrashekar Rao would return as the Chief Minister of Telangana in 2028, asserting that the countdown had begun for the Congress government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Hanamkonda, KTR said Telangana needed KCR's leadership once again to restore development, welfare and the state's self-respect. He also urged people to give a decisive mandate against the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Graduate MLC and municipal corporation elections.

Launching an attack on the Congress government, KTR accused it of betraying people by failing to fulfil its electoral promises. He claimed that 4.71 lakh existing pension beneficiaries had been removed, while only 4.63 lakh new pensions had been sanctioned. Questioning the government's claims on social security, he sought answers on the Congress' promise of providing Rs 4,000 monthly pensions to senior citizens.

On women's welfare, the BRS leader alleged that the government had failed to implement its promise of providing Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women for 36 months. He claimed that each eligible woman was consequently owed Rs 85,500. KTR further accused the Congress government of allowing corruption and commission-based dealings to flourish in the state. Referring to allegations of 20 per cent commissions and illegal collections raised by legislators from the ruling party itself, he said public governance had been replaced by a system driven by commissions.

Highlighting the development initiatives undertaken during the BRS government's tenure, KTR said six government medical colleges were established in the erstwhile Warangal district. He also highlighted the arrival of major IT companies at Madikonda IT Park and investments attracted to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park. He said the 2,250-bed super-speciality hospital had reached nearly 90 per cent completion during the BRS regime but remained unfinished under the Congress government.

Accusing the Congress government of stalling Warangal's development over the past three years, KTR claimed that the city had failed to attract a single major new IT company or industry during this period. Recalling his association with Warangal during the Telangana movement, KTR said Oorugallu had consistently supported KCR and the statehood movement. He also accused Congress and BJP leaders of compromising Telangana's interests before their respective leaderships in Delhi.

Reiterating his confidence in the party's return to power, KTR said the 2028 Assembly elections would pave the way for KCR's return as Chief Minister and usher in a renewed phase of development in Telangana.