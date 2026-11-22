Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's New Delhi residence is glowing with lamps to mark the Karthigai Deepam festival. The traditional Hindu light festival, widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, culminates with main lighting events on November 24.

VP Residence Lit Up to Celebrate Upcoming Karthigai Deepam Festival

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s residence has been illuminated with lamps ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, with the Vice President's office sharing a glimpse of the decorations in a post on X. “The Vice President’s residence, beautifully adorned and glowing with lamps to welcome the Karthigai Deepam festival!” it said.

கார்த்திகை தீபத் திருநாளை வரவேற்கும் வகையில், தீப ஒளிகளால் அழகுற அலங்கரிக்கப்பட்டு மிளிரும் குடியரசு துணைத் தலைவர் மாளிகை! 🪔 https://t.co/GUMvnjE35d — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 22, 2026

Karthigai Deepam is a traditional Hindu festival of lights celebrated in Tamil Nadu and as Thrikarthika in Kerala during the full moon of the Tamil month of Karthigai, which falls in November-December and coincides with the Krittika star. The main festival lighting at Tiruvannamalai in 2026 is scheduled for November 24.

This year’s celebrations have also been accompanied by a legal and political dispute over the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai, located near the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah. Hindu petitioners and groups have claimed a historical and customary right to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the hilltop Deepathoon.

Meanwhile, filings by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and state authorities have maintained that the lamp has traditionally been lit at the Deepa Mandapam for over 150 years and that lighting it on the disputed pillar could lead to public-order concerns and communal tension. The controversy began in November 2025, when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual, citing law-and-order concerns. The Madras High Court overturned the decision in December 2025, and a division bench reaffirmed the order in January 2026, directing that the ceremony be conducted in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state’s plea in August 2026. On November 20, 2026, a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting of the lamp on November 24. The order did not establish a legal precedent or settle the broader claims relating to ownership and customary rights. The state government has since filed a review petition seeking an immediate stay on the order. (ANI)