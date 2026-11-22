CJI Surya Kant attended the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, where he conferred degrees to students and addressed the media on judicial reforms and media introspection.

CJI Surya Kant Graces 10th Convocation at Central University Himachal

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday attended the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala, where he delivered the convocation address and conferred degrees and gold medals on graduating students.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were also present at the ceremony, along with judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, university officials, faculty members and other dignitaries. The convocation marked an important milestone for graduating students, as they received their academic degrees and recognition for outstanding performance.

During his visit, the CJI also interacted with the media and welcomed further reforms in the judicial system, saying reforms were an essential part of the system and that any further reforms aimed at improving the judiciary were equally welcome. Asked whether the media also needed reforms, CJI Suryakant said the media should introspect and assess what changes it needed. On being asked about an issue concerning the Himachal Pradesh High Court and the state government, the CJI said it was a matter to be resolved by the High Court and the state government, possibly with the involvement of the Central Government. He declined to comment further, saying he had no role to play in the matter. The CJI’s participation in the convocation added significance to the university’s 10th graduation ceremony, bringing together the academic community and prominent constitutional and judicial dignitaries. (ANI)