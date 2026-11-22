Sabroom Police initiated an investigation into a suspected gang rape case after details appeared on social media. One suspect is in custody, while police teams are actively searching for another person absconding since the incident occurred.

Suspected Gang Rape Case Reported in South Tripura After Social Media

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): A suspected gang rape case is under investigation that is prima facie believed to be allegedly committed on November 9 in Sabroom subdivision of South Tripura district came to light after details of the incident surfaced on social media, prompting Sabroom Police to initiate action despite no formal FIR having been lodged immediately after the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Officer-in-Charge of Sabroom Police Station, Sushanta Deb, said that after noticing the incident being highlighted on social media, police took the initiative to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the victim's oral complaint was recorded and a case was registered at Sabroom Police Station under Case No. 26/2026, invoking Sections 70(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). In connection with the case, police have arrested one accused, who has been in judicial custody until December 4. Another suspect, who has allegedly been absconding since the incident on November 9, is yet to be apprehended. OC Sushanta Deb further informed that following the completion of the remand period, the arrested accused was produced before the court on Saturday. Police teams are continuing search operations to trace and apprehend the remaining suspect. He said the investigation is progressing and police are making all efforts to establish the sequence of events and bring out the facts surrounding the alleged crime. Police are continuing their investigation into the case. (ANI)