The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday weekly results for June 21, 2026, are officially announced, featuring a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Other prizes were also awarded across multiple categories. Lottery officials advise winners to carefully verify their ticket numbers with official government publications before claiming their prize money.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Sunday weekly lottery results for June 21, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 76J 53209 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 8 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning NumbersTBA

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 76J 53209

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: All Series of 53209

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 02584, 13723, 26696, 30680, 32833, 50798, 52923, 69554, 79839, 95291

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 3036, 3990, 5952, 6602, 7349, 8148, 8359, 8428, 9425, 9610

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0614, 1954, 3325, 4572, 5875, 5926, 6035, 6627, 7660, 9729

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0336, 0341, 0360, 0564, 0581, 0859, 0667, 0768, 1473, 1544,

1773, 1873, 1884, 2189, 2341, 2430, 2483, 2630, 2639,

2849, 3087, 3259, 3295, 3305, 3343, 3400, 3482, 3582, 3592,

3879, 3881, 3918, 3999, 4120, 4124, 4422, 4508, 4510, 4736, 4739,

4927, 5022, 5134, 5168, 5366, 5518, 5559, 5621, 5858, 5896,

6029, 6052, 6149, 6161, 7362, 7698, 7860, 8195, 8277, 8524, 8529,

8555, 8679, 8692, 8713, 8886, 9002, 9038, 9085, 9146, 9310, 9367, 9501, 9999

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Sunday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 21, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Important Advisory for Participants

All the participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official result sheet before initiating any prize claims.Lottery authorities also recommend to preserve the original tickets and completing claim formalities within the prescribed time limit.

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)