Surat administration is fully prepared for the NEET UG re-exam at 22 centres, appointing magistrates and police. Nationwide security has been intensified for the test, which was rescheduled due to an alleged paper leak.

Surat Gears Up for NEET Re-exam

Surat administration is fully prepared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination to be held across 22 centres in the city following four comprehensive planning meetings, said Surat Collector Tejas Parmar on Sunday ahead of the re-test.

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Speaking to ANI, Parmar detailed the measures in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination in the city. An Executive Magistrate is appointed at each centre alongside regular educational staff. A Deputy Collector will oversee the routes of the Duty Magistrates to maintain coordination, while police arrangements are in place to prevent any disruptions. "The exam will be conducted at a total of 22 centres in Surat city. As part of our preparations, we have held 4 separate meetings... While educational staff will naturally be present at every centre, the administration has also appointed an Executive Magistrate to serve as the Duty Magistrate. Additionally, a Deputy Collector has been appointed to oversee the routes covering these Duty Magistrates, ensuring the administration manages the entire process... Police arrangements have also been made to prevent any issues... The administration is fully prepared for the NEET exam," he said.

Nationwide Security Measures Intensified

Nationwide security has been significantly intensified for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for Sunday from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Security has been significantly heightened outside several centres in the national capital, including CM SHRI School at Pandara Road. Alongside these stringent security measures, the state government has set up special cooling zones outside a centre to provide relief from the intense summer heat in the national capital.

Tight Security at Various Centres

In Raichur, examination staff asked students to remove chains and other restricted accessories. Tight security arrangements are made by the police at examination centres. Authorities are conducting thorough verification and security checks to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.

In Mangaluru, preparations are in full swing for the exam at Government Pre-University (PU) College for Women in Balmatta, which is one of the centres. The papers were transported under the supervision of security personnel.

In Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Security-I, Priti Tiwari, highlighted the security measures for smooth examination. "The police have taken out all the materials under very tight security, with complete security and traffic arrangements in place, and under the supervision of the CP, they are being safely transported to their respective centres. The area has been divided into four zones, and the DCPs are monitoring and issuing instructions in all the zones," she said.

Minister's Assurance Amid Paper Leak Probe

The NEET-UG re-exam will be held today, and extensive security and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad. The exam was rescheduled due to an alleged "paper leak", and CBI, which is probing the case, has made several arrests. CBSE students had also faced problems related to the re-evaluation process.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday expressed his faith in the National Testing Agency, state governments and people in the education sector and conveyed his best wishes to students sitting for the NEET-UG exam, stating that they should appear in the test without worry and fear. (ANI)