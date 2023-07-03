Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Metro: DMRC renames HUDA City Centre station to Gurugram City Centre

    The Yellow Line (Line 2) consists of as many as 37 stations and travels between Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the city of Gurgaon in Haryana. The line with a length of 49.02 kilometers and is mostly underground.

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday (July 3) announced to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station, the last metro station on the Yellow Line as the Gurugram City Centre. The HUDA City Centre is one of the busiest metro stations of the Delhi Metro.

    It is reportedly said that a request to rename the station had come from both the Centre and the Haryana government.

    In a tweet, the DMRC said, "A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually."

    The Yellow line is the second line of Delhi Metro to become operational after the Red line and is also the 3rd longest metro line on the Delhi Metro network. The Line also connects with the Airport Express Line at New Delhi metro station.

