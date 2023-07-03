Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil Nadu: Two class 8 students poison class leader for reporting on their incomplete homework

    The class leader reported the matter to the teacher about this and the duo was punished with impositions. Filled with fury, the students took matters into their own hands and allegedly infused poison into the water bottle of their class leader.

    Tamil Nadu: Two class 8 students poison class leader for reporting on their incomplete homework AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Two students studying in Class 8 at a government higher secondary school in Salem, Tamil Nadu allegedly mixed poison in the class leader's water bottle. It is reportedly said that the two did so after the victim reported to the class teacher about their failure to complete their homework.

    The student has been admitted to a private hospital and his health condition is said to be stable. On Friday, students who are studying in class 8 at Sankagiri government school were given homework to do for the next day and two students had failed to do so.

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

    The class leader reported the matter to the teacher about this and the duo was punished with impositions. Filled with fury, the students took matters into their own hands and allegedly infused poison into the water bottle of their class leader.

    As the lunch break arrived, the unsuspecting leader quenched his thirst, only to discover an unusual taste and a perplexing presence within the water.

    Doubting the purity of the water, he enlisted the help of his friend to validate his suspicions, and his friend too confirmed the tainted nature of the liquid. United in their concern, the boys approached their class teacher and promptly divulged the distressing revelation.

    Upon inspection, the class teacher confirmed the contamination, and subsequently, the two students admitted their culpability, confessing to their ill-fated act. The boys were immediately rushed to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the school headmaster informed the police about the incident.

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10

    Police found that a toxic substance was mixed in the water after sending it to a laboratory and subsequently filed a case against the students under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the IPC against the two boys.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint vkp

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8 AJR

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones anr

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10 AJR

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10

    Uniform Civil Code: CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala, says AICC general secretary KC Venugopal anr

    Uniform Civil Code: 'CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala', says Congress

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint vkp

    Bengaluru college looks to make green hydrogen from seawater to reduce carbon footprint

    Selena Gomez thanks Cam Down singer Rema for collaboration, latter says Love you too Queen ADC

    Selena Gomez thanks 'Calm Down' singer Rema for collaboration, latter says “Love you too Queen"

    Buffet style meals, watching Titanic and more: How Titan submersible passengers spent final days revealed snt

    Buffet-style meals, watching 'Titanic' and more: How Titan submersible passengers spent final days

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8 AJR

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre internet not impressed gcw

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre; internet not impressed

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon