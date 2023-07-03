Tamil Nadu: Two class 8 students poison class leader for reporting on their incomplete homework

The class leader reported the matter to the teacher about this and the duo was punished with impositions. Filled with fury, the students took matters into their own hands and allegedly infused poison into the water bottle of their class leader.

Two students studying in Class 8 at a government higher secondary school in Salem, Tamil Nadu allegedly mixed poison in the class leader's water bottle. It is reportedly said that the two did so after the victim reported to the class teacher about their failure to complete their homework.

The student has been admitted to a private hospital and his health condition is said to be stable. On Friday, students who are studying in class 8 at Sankagiri government school were given homework to do for the next day and two students had failed to do so.

As the lunch break arrived, the unsuspecting leader quenched his thirst, only to discover an unusual taste and a perplexing presence within the water.

Doubting the purity of the water, he enlisted the help of his friend to validate his suspicions, and his friend too confirmed the tainted nature of the liquid. United in their concern, the boys approached their class teacher and promptly divulged the distressing revelation.

Upon inspection, the class teacher confirmed the contamination, and subsequently, the two students admitted their culpability, confessing to their ill-fated act. The boys were immediately rushed to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the school headmaster informed the police about the incident.

Police found that a toxic substance was mixed in the water after sending it to a laboratory and subsequently filed a case against the students under Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the IPC against the two boys.