India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

A senior Indian official confirmed that these concerns have been raised, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian personnel stationed in Canada. Following the long weekend for Canada Day, they will be formally informed of the heightened concerns.

India on Monday (July 3) raised concerns with Canadian authorities regarding the escalation of threats to its high commissioner in Ottawa and consulate general in Toronto. The concerns were prompted by the circulation of posters in Canada, informing about an upcoming Khalistani rally scheduled for 8th July. The posters directly identified the Indian officials, raising concerns about their safety and security.

It is reportedly said that the rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar, the pro-Khalistan priest, who was found murdered in the parking lot of a gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10

The poster has threat references to India's high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and consulate general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava.

Concerns regarding the security of Indian officials, including the high commissioner and consulate general, have been informally communicated to the relevant authorities, including the Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry of Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responsible for diplomatic security, as well as the Ottawa and Toronto police departments.

A senior Indian official confirmed that these concerns have been raised, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian personnel stationed in Canada. Following the long weekend for Canada Day, they will be formally informed of the heightened concerns.

'Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy

"In the garb of freedom of expression, they are attempting to cause harm to foreign envoys, which may not be the intention of Canadian law and constitution, under which such rights are provided," Verma said.

The pro-Khalistan elements have accused India of behind the murder of Nijjar, who headed the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib and was with the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). SFJ's legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun described it as an "assassination".

However, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), investigating the killing, has not ascribed any motive. Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his capture. However, none of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence.