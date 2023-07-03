Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8

    A senior Indian official confirmed that these concerns have been raised, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian personnel stationed in Canada. Following the long weekend for Canada Day, they will be formally informed of the heightened concerns.

    India expresses concerns over threats to officials in Canada ahead of Khalistani rally on July 8 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    India on Monday (July 3) raised concerns with Canadian authorities regarding the escalation of threats to its high commissioner in Ottawa and consulate general in Toronto. The concerns were prompted by the circulation of posters in Canada, informing about an upcoming Khalistani rally scheduled for 8th July. The posters directly identified the Indian officials, raising concerns about their safety and security.

    It is reportedly said that the rally is being held in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar, the pro-Khalistan priest, who was found murdered in the parking lot of a gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on June 18.

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10

    The poster has threat references to India's high commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma and consulate general in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava.

    Concerns regarding the security of Indian officials, including the high commissioner and consulate general, have been informally communicated to the relevant authorities, including the Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry of Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responsible for diplomatic security, as well as the Ottawa and Toronto police departments.

    A senior Indian official confirmed that these concerns have been raised, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian personnel stationed in Canada. Following the long weekend for Canada Day, they will be formally informed of the heightened concerns.

    'Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy

    "In the garb of freedom of expression, they are attempting to cause harm to foreign envoys, which may not be the intention of Canadian law and constitution, under which such rights are provided," Verma said.

    The pro-Khalistan elements have accused India of behind the murder of Nijjar, who headed the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib and was with the separatist Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). SFJ's legal counsel Gurpatwant Pannun described it as an "assassination".

    However, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), investigating the killing, has not ascribed any motive. Nijjar was alleged to be the head of the Khalistan Tiger Force by Indian law enforcement and faced several terror-related charges.

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced an award of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his capture. However, none of the charges against him were tested in Canadian courts and SFJ has maintained it does not use violence.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones anr

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10 AJR

    Manipur Violence: Supreme Court seeks status report from state govt by July 10

    Uniform Civil Code: CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala, says AICC general secretary KC Venugopal anr

    Uniform Civil Code: 'CPI(M) trying to drive a wedge between Hindu-Muslim in Kerala', says Congress

    Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy AJR

    'Ajit Pawar to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde': Sanjay Raut on new BJP ploy

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others AJR

    NCP splits: LoP Jitendra Awhad submits disqualification plea against Ajit Pawar, 8 others

    Recent Stories

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre internet not impressed gcw

    Noida man shares expensive popcorn bill from movie theatre; internet not impressed

    Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight? RBA

    Supermoon 2023: When and where in India can we see full moon tonight?

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones anr

    Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones

    Sandra Bullock to Julia Roberts - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actresses MSW

    Sandra Bullock to Julia Roberts - Top 7 highest paid Hollywood actress

    Alia Bhatt opens up on shooting for 'Tum Kya Mile' four months after Raha's delivery - WATCH vma

    Alia Bhatt opens up on shooting for 'Tum Kya Mile' four months after Raha's delivery - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon