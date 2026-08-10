On August 10, gold & silver prices are being closely monitored. Gold rates vary significantly across Indian cities and by purity levels, such as 24K and 22K. These prices are influenced by international markets, currency fluctuations, domestic demand, and local taxes. Silver prices are also sensitive to similar global and domestic trends. Consumers

Gold prices remain in focus on August 10 as investors and consumers track movements in the domestic and international bullion markets. The latest rates show significant differences across cities and gold purities, making it important for buyers to check the prevailing rate before making a purchase.

The price of gold depends on several factors, including international bullion prices, currency movements, domestic demand, taxes and market conditions. Prices can also vary from one city to another because of local market factors and jeweller margins.

Gold and Silver Rates Today: City-Wise Table

City 24K Gold (Rs /gram) 22K Gold (Rs /gram) Silver/1kg Delhi Rs 1,52,540 Rs 1,39,840 Rs 2,44,900 Mumbai Rs 1,52,340 Rs 1,39,640 Rs 2,44,900 Kolkata Rs 1,52,340 Rs 1,39,640 Rs 2,44,900 Chennai Rs 1,51,630 Rs 1,38,990 Rs 2,44,900 Bengaluru Rs 1,52,340 Rs 1,39,640 Rs 2,44,900 Hyderabad Rs 1,52,340 Rs 1,39,640 Rs 2,44,900

Gold is available in different purities, with 24K representing the highest purity among the rates listed. The 22K variety is widely used for jewellery, while 18K gold contains a higher proportion of other metals and is commonly used for jewellery with greater durability.

Silver prices are also being closely watched by investors and consumers. The precious metal is widely used in jewellery, industrial applications and investment products, making its price sensitive to both domestic and global market trends.

International bullion prices, movements in the US dollar, interest-rate expectations, geopolitical developments and investor sentiment can all influence gold and silver prices. Domestic factors such as import costs, taxes, demand and currency fluctuations can further affect the rates paid by consumers in India.

Those planning to buy jewellery should also remember that the quoted gold rate is generally not the final amount payable. Making charges, GST and other applicable costs can increase the final jewellery bill.

Consumers should therefore compare the latest rates and check the purity and hallmark details before purchasing gold or silver.