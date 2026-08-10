Torrential overnight rain has blocked National Highway 10 in Bardang, Sikkim, with debris. Vehicular movement on the crucial highway, which connects Sikkim to West Bengal, has been completely disrupted. Clearance operations are currently underway.

National Highway 10 at 20 Mile in Bardang has been blocked after torrential rainfall overnight brought debris and other material onto the road, blocking the stretch.

Vehicular movement has been disrupted due to the blockage of the highway.

The heavy rain caused the road to become impassable, leaving vehicles unable to move through the affected section.

The blockage has affected connectivity along one of the important road links in the region, which witnesses regular movement of vehicles.

Clearance Operation Underway

Officials and road clearance teams have been deployed to the spot, and work is underway to remove the debris from the highway.

An operation is being conducted to clear the material and make the road usable again. Authorities are working to restore traffic movement as soon as possible.

Commuters Face Delays Amid Weather Concerns

The overnight rainfall has also raised concerns about further disruptions along the highway, particularly in vulnerable areas where loose soil, rocks and other debris can be washed onto the road during intense spells of rain.

For commuters and drivers travelling through the Bardang area, the blockage has meant delays and uncertainty over when normal movement will resume. Drivers are exercising caution while travelling through the affected stretch and are alert for further disruptions caused by the continuing weather conditions.

NH10: A Crucial Lifeline for Sikkim

NH10 is one of the most important road links in the region, connecting Sikkim with West Bengal and providing a crucial route for people, commercial vehicles and the movement of essential supplies.

The highway is particularly significant for Sikkim, as much of the state's road connectivity with the rest of the country depends on this route. Any disruption on NH10 can therefore have a direct impact on daily commuters, tourists, businesses and the transportation of goods.

Clearance operations are expected to continue until the debris is completely removed and the road is considered safe for vehicles. An eye is being kept on the surrounding stretches for any fresh blockages or damage caused by the rainfall.

The incident came amid a period of heavy rain in the region, which can make roads particularly vulnerable to landslides, falling debris and waterlogging.

Further updates on the restoration of traffic movement are awaited. (ANI)