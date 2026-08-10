AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a massive irregularity in subsidised rice distribution, claiming it was diverted from the poor and sold to private firms. He demanded an inquiry, while Manjinder Singh Sirsa refuted the claims and issued an ultimatum.

AAP Alleges Major Irregularity in Rice Distribution

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged a major irregularity in the distribution of subsidised rice in Delhi, claiming that rice meant for poor and vulnerable sections was allegedly diverted and sold to private companies.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Bharadwaj alleged that the Delhi government, in coordination with a corporation in Assam, had prepared a plan to deny rice rations to the poorest sections of the national capital, despite the supply being intended for migrant workers, homeless people and daily-wage labourers.

"The Delhi government, in collaboration with a corporation in Assam, made a complete plan to deprive the poorest of the poor in Delhi of rice rations that were to be provided to them for three years. This involved the alleged sale of rice worth around Rs 22,000 crore, with commissions and brokerage amounting to approximately Rs 11,000 crore," he said.

Details of the Alleged Scam

The AAP leader claimed that as per a letter, a corporation in Assam was supposed to purchase rice from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at a highly subsidised rate and distribute it among needy people in Delhi.

"However, thousands of tonnes of rice that were brought in were allegedly sold to a private company in Haryana at a higher price," Bharadwaj alleged.

He further claimed that the vigilance department of the Central government had flagged discrepancies in the transactions.

"Rice worth Rs 23 per kg was allegedly being sold to a private company in Haryana at Rs 46 per kg, with a huge commission being charged," he said.

Bharadwaj alleged that the arrangement caused a loss to the exchequer and deprived eligible beneficiaries of their rightful ration supply. He demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter and action against those responsible. The AAP leader also questioned the role of officials involved in the alleged deal and sought transparency in the procurement and distribution process.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa Issues Ultimatum

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa gave a 24-hour ultimatum to AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha to withdraw their allegations against him and issue a public apology, warning of legal action if they fail to do so.

Sirsa said the allegations made by the two AAP leaders were "baseless, false, fabricated and malicious", and were aimed at defaming and maligning him.

"Such a malicious campaign appears to be their modus operandi. But enough is enough," Sirsa said in a post on X.

Sh. Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sh. Sanjeev Jha have today again made baseless, false, fabricated and malicious allegations against me, clearly intended to defame and malign me. Such a malicious campaign appears to be their modus operandi. But enough is enough. I give both Saurabh… — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 9, 2026

He added that if Bharadwaj and Jha do not apologise within 24 hours, he would initiate appropriate legal proceedings against both of them and hold them accountable for their alleged actions.

"Apology or we will meet in court," Sirsa said. (ANI)