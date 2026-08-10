Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, August 9, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature stood at around 35.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

The city remained under cloudy skies for most of the day, while very light rain was recorded in some areas. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature increased by nearly 2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature rose by around 3-5 degrees Celsius.

During this period, temperatures across Delhi ranged between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 33 and 35 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southeasterly winds blew at 10-15 kmph, while humidity remained high, reaching a maximum of 100 percent and a minimum of 64 percent.