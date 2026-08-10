Delhi Weather LATEST Update: When Will It Rain Next? Check 7-Day Forecast
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rain today, August 10, with cloudy skies expected. The IMD has forecast more light showers between August 12 and 15, though humidity will remain high
Delhi Weather: Temperature Rises, Humidity Remains High
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, August 9, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature stood at around 35.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.
The city remained under cloudy skies for most of the day, while very light rain was recorded in some areas. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature increased by nearly 2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature rose by around 3-5 degrees Celsius.
During this period, temperatures across Delhi ranged between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius for the minimum and 33 and 35 degrees Celsius for the maximum. Southeasterly winds blew at 10-15 kmph, while humidity remained high, reaching a maximum of 100 percent and a minimum of 64 percent.
Delhi Rain Forecast: More Showers Expected From August 12
According to the IMD forecast, Delhi may receive another spell of very light rain on August 12 and 13. One or two spells of rain are possible during these days, although rainfall is expected to remain limited.
The wind direction is also likely to change. Winds may blow from northeast to southwest on August 12 and from northwest to west on August 13, with speeds of around 10-15 kmph.
Delhi Weather Next 7 Days: Rain But Humid Heat To Continue
Light to very light rain is expected across several parts of Delhi on August 14 and 15. Winds are likely to remain around 10-15 kmph, with westerly winds expected on August 14 and northwesterly winds on August 15.
Overall, Delhi is likely to experience cloudy weather and occasional light rainfall during the coming week. However, the rain may not bring much relief from the humid conditions, as temperatures are expected to remain relatively high. The IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures are likely to remain broadly unchanged over the next seven days.
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