Congress MP KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion and an SC-supervised inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of donations by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust, calling the ongoing SIT probe an 'eyewash'.

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday demanded a discussion on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case in the Lok Sabha and for the House to direct the Centre to institute a high-level, independent inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge.

Allegations of 'Organised Racket'

KC Venugopal moved an adjournment motion notice, alleging an "organised racket" operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He submitted, "There is an urgent need to discuss the shocking revelations of massive financial fraud, theft, and embezzlement of public donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Recent reports indicate a highly organised racket operating within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, where bundles of cash and valuable jewellery donated by millions of devoted citizens have been systematically siphoned off."

He termed the ongoing Special Investigating Team (SIT) probe into the alleged theft as a "mere eyewash targeting only low-level outsourced staff, while potentially shielding powerful individuals who masterminded this multi-crore embezzlement."

"The House must discuss this grave sacrilege and direct the Union Government to institute a high-level, independent inquiry, under the supervision of a Supreme Court Judge--capable of investigating powerful entities--to uncover the whole truth, safeguard the sacred offerings, and ensure strict accountability," the notice read.

Opposition Demands PM Modi's Response

Congress and the INDIA bloc have tried to corner the Centre over the issue with protests both outside and inside Parliament, seeking a discussion on the issue.

On Sunday, Congress National President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond in the House to the alleged theft of assets from the Ram Mandir. "We were the first to raise the issue of theft of the assets inside the temple... Who appointed that trust of caretakers? It was our Prime Minister. Who inaugurated it? He did. Who started the worship? He did. Who hoisted the flag at the Ram Mandir? He did. Who selected the trust members? He did. That is precisely why we want that, since he orchestrated everything, to come to the House and provide a reply," Kharge told ANI. (ANI)