    Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi alleges 'life-threatening attack' from BJP members; files police complaint

    Scenes of uproar and high-decibel protests by BJP councillors were witnessed in the House after Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD on Friday, was "invalid".

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Hours after the municipal House was rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the BJP and the AAP, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted life-threatening attacks on her.

    Addressing a press conference, the Delhi mayor alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor. There was no immediate reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Also read: Stop taking direct orders from Lt Governor: Delhi government tell officials

    The mayor adjourned the House and announced that the election to six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held afresh on February 27 at 11 am.

    Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi alleged Thakur was held by her scarf and dragged from the dais to one of the exit gates of the House. "We will go to the Kamla Market Police Station and lodge a case of life-threatening attack on Mayor Shelly Oberoi and our other women councillors," Atishi said.

    Scenes of uproar and high-decibel protests by BJP councillors were witnessed in the House after Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD on Friday, was "invalid".

    Also read: Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security

    The bedlam in the House turned into a full-blown pandemonium and violent clashes broke out between many councillors of the AAP and the BJP. Mayor Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began. One councillor even ripped off the mayor's mike on the dais.

    "When I was announcing the standing committee election result, they (BJP councillors) pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attacks on me," she alleged.

    Also read: 'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with Punjab police

    She said ballot papers used on Friday have been "torn" and lost so as a moral responsibility, fresh elections will be held for picking the six members of the MCD panel.

    In a tweet late Friday night, the mayor said, "Requested an urgent appointment with the @DelhiPolice Commissioner tomorrow regarding the attack on me by BJP Councillors in the MCD House!" Responding to the request, a senior officer of the Delhi Police said they have received the mayor's complaint and that further action will be taken accordingly.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
