    Stop taking direct orders from Lt Governor: Delhi government tell officials

    Sources claimed that the Lt Governor has been issuing orders to department secretaries while bypassing the elected government in violation of Rule 49 and 50 of TBR and the Supreme Court Judgement.

    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 8:33 PM IST

    The AAP government has directed officials to stop taking direct orders from Delhi LG VK Saxena, sources said on Friday. The development comes amid the ongoing tussle between the LG office and the AAP dispensation over a host of issues, including the government's proposal to send school teachers to Finland for training.

    On several occasions in the past, AAP leaders have accused the LG of bypassing the elected government of Delhi and issuing orders to officials.

    "The Kejriwal government has instructed officers to stop taking direct orders from Delhi LG. All ministers have written to their department secretaries, directing strict compliance to Transaction of Business Rules (TBR). The secretaries have been directed to report any direct orders received from LG to minister-in-charge," a source said.

    Sources claimed that the Lt Governor has been issuing orders to department secretaries while bypassing the elected government in violation of Rule 49 and 50 of TBR and the Supreme Court Judgement.

    "Implementation of such illegal direct orders from LG shall be considered violation of Rule 57 of TBR. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has noted that implementation of orders in violation of SC directives and Constitution will be viewed seriously by government," the source claimed.

