Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan released from jail amid tight security

Amritpal Singh has issued several controversial speeches. He hails from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. He had also posted a threat to Union home minister Amit Shah in which he said Amit Shah will meet the same fate of Indira Gandhi.

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh on Friday (February 24) walked out of a jail, hours after a court in Ajnala ordered his release based on an application by the police.

The development came a day after supporters of preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh had stormed the Ajnala police station demanding the release of his aide. Tight security was in place at the police station and in Ajnala town on Friday.

Also read: Who is Amritpal Singh, the Khalistan-backer having a free run in Punjab?

On Thursday, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed the police station complex.

The supporters had stormed the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city demanding that Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released.

In the recent past, Amritpal Singh has issued several controversial speeches. He hails from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. He had also posted a threat to Union home minister Amit Shah in which he said Amit Shah will meet the same fate of Indira Gandhi.

Also read: 'Cancel case or face consequence': Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh supporters clash with Punjab police

Amritpal Singh recently got married to UK-based NRI Kirandee Kaur.

Meanwhile, Lovepreet Toofan Singh is a close aide of Amritpal Singh. He was arrested in a case of an alleged kidnapping of Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib.

Amritpal Singh was also named in the case. Barinder Singh, in his complaint, had told police that Amritpal Singh's associates had allegedly abducted him from Ajnala and took him to an unknown place where he was brutally thrashed.