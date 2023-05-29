Delhi crime: Sahil, accused of brutally stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend, arrested

A 16-year-old girl was murdered by a 20-year-old man in Delhi's Rohini. CCTV footage of the murder showed the girl being stabbed multiple times. The accused has been arrested.

The Delhi Police arrested 20-year-old Sahil from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday afternoon. The accused, who has been identified as a AC mechanic in Shahbad Dairy area, was arrested over the brutal murder of a 16-year-old girl named Sakshi.

A CCTV camera captured the entire incident, and witnesses could be seen walking away from the girl without doing anything to aid her. The disturbing CCTV footage shows Sakshi being stabbed multiple times by Sahil before collapsing to the ground.

Then, he picks up a rock and beats her repeatedly on the body and head. People were spotted passing by the crime site unconcerned the entire time.

After killing the girl, Sahil walks away as bystanders watch. He then returns a few seconds later only to pick up the rock to crush her body once again. Multiple bystanders were seen in the CCTV footage but none of them intervened in the murder.

The accused and the victim were allegedly in a relationship and had a fight a day earlier to the incident. The minor was going to attend the birthday party of her friend’s son when Sahil stopped her and started stabbing her multiple times. A FIR under Section 302 of the IPC at PS Shahbad Dairy has been registered on the complaint of the deceased's father.